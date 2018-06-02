Police Investigating Double Homicide on Vegas Strip

Police are investigating a double homicide where two people had been found fatally stabbed inside their hotel room Friday afternoon at the Circus Circus hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the couple, a man and a woman, were Vietnamese tourists with a tour group from Los Angeles that arrived in the city on Thursday evening.

The group had been scheduled to stay in Las Vegas for two days before returning to Los Angeles, WHNT reported.

The couple had been scheduled to tour the Grand Canyon with the group on Friday but never showed, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.

When hotel security conducted a welfare check Friday afternoon, they found the couple dead and notified the police, KVVU reported. Police say they have not yet identified any suspects and in the course of their investigation ruled out the possibility of a murder-suicide.

“As a result of our initial processing of the room, we are able to confirm that it is definitely a double homicide,” said Spencer.

Detectives say they are reviewing all surveillance footage and are investigating the entire hotel, but do not think there is an “active threat” to the hotel guests’ safety at this time.

The parent company of Circus Circus, MGM Resorts International, said in a statement Friday that it is cooperating with the police investigation.

The Clark County Coroner’s office said it would release the identities of the victims once their next-of-kin is notified.