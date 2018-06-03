Chain Migration from DACA Amnesty Could Import Foreign Population Twice the Size of Los Angeles

The Republican establishment and Democrats’ plan to pass an amnesty for young illegal aliens would likely import a foreign population to the United States that is twice the size of Los Angeles, California.

As House and Senate Republicans, Democrats, the big business lobby, the cheap labor industry, and the open borders lobby have teamed up to push an amnesty for potentially millions of illegal aliens who are enrolled and eligible for the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, the impact on legal immigration from such a plan would be unprecedented.

The current U.S. legal immigration system allows for newly naturalized citizens to bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the U.S. This process, known as “chain migration,” makes up more than 70 percent of all legal immigration to the country.

Research by the Migration Policy Institute (MPI) reveals that a DACA amnesty deal would give amnesty to anywhere between 800,000 to 3.5 million illegal aliens. Of those, MPI notes that 1.5 million of the estimated 3.5 million would be allowed to obtain U.S. citizenship.

Princeton University researchers Stacie Carr and Marta Tienda have found that newly naturalized Mexican immigrants in the U.S. bring an average of six foreign relatives with them. Therefore, should all 1.5 million amnestied illegal aliens bring six relatives each to the U.S., that would constitute a total chain migration of 9 million new foreign nationals entering the U.S.

The importation of roughly 9 million foreign nationals triggered by a DACA amnesty would be more than twice the population of Los Angeles, California, where about 3.9 million residents live.

Currently, the foreign-born population is already at historic levels, reaching 44 million in 2016 with no end in sight as legal immigration reductions to give relief to America’s working and middle-classes are stalled in the Republican-controlled Congress.

President Trump has recently reiterated that an amnesty deal for DACA illegal aliens would have to include an end on chain migration in order to stop surges of legal immigration to the U.S.

Recent polling has revealed that the vast majority of likely GOP voters say they want legal immigration cut in at least half, with more voters supporting zero immigration to the U.S. than current immigration levels where the U.S. imports about 1.5 million immigrants a year.