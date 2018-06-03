City of Shawnee Apologizes After Gubernatorial Candidate Kris Kobach Appears Beside .50 Caliber Rifle Replica

The city of Shawnee, Kansas, apologized to onlookers after Kansas Secretary of State and GOP gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach rode in a jeep beside a replica .50 caliber rifle.

Kobach was taking part in a Johnston County parade on Saturday morning.

The Kansas City Star reports that Kobach rode in a jeep on which a replica .50 caliber rifle was mounted.

Shawnee Community Christian Church pastor Johnny Lewis said, “It was pretty shocking. There were audible gasps from the folks we were sitting by.” The Star indicates Lewis worried that kids watching the parade thought “they might be victims of a school shooting.

Lewis reached out Kobach via Facebook, saying, “Why was that necessary sir? My child didn’t need that today.”

A Kaboch spokesperson Danedri Herbert responded to the criticism, saying, “The gun is a replica,” and that “the Secretary says those who use the excuse of school violence to restrict the right to bear arms are deeply misguided. We need to stand up for our Second Amendment rights and recognize the only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.”

The city of Shawnee apologized for Kobach’s appearance with the replica firearm, saying, “We want to apologize for the concern and frustration involved with Mr. Kris Kobach’s parade entry at the Old Shawnee Days Parade on Saturday, June 2, 2018. In no way does this or any parade entry or float directly reflect the views and values of the City, the Old Shawnee Days Board or the Old Shawnee Days Society.”

The city added, “Again, we apologize and understand the concern this caused. We have reached out to Mr. Kobach’s media contact in an effort to get answers. Please know that the safety of our residents is always our highest priority and we apologize if this made anyone feel unsafe or unsettled. We will be taking steps in the future to try to ensure something similar does not happen again.”

