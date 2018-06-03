FINALLY: FBI’s Hillary Email Scandal Center of Upcoming Senate Hearing

Senate Judiciary Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) announced the date for a hearing on the Department of Justice (DOJ) Inspector General (IG) report about Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officials’ conduct ahead of the 2016 presidential election, including the Hillary Clinton email scandal.

Originally scheduled for Tuesday, the hearing will now take place at 2 p.m. on June 11 and is open to the public.

The hearing, titled “Examining the Inspector General’s First Report on Justice Department and FBI Actions in Advance of the 2016 Presidential Election,” will focus on the long-anticipated IG report.

Fox News reported in May:

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz is slated to testify before congressional committees next month, presumably, after the release of his long-awaited report on the FBI’s Hillary Clinton investigation during the 2016 presidential campaign, Fox News has learned. Both the Senate Judiciary Committee and the House Oversight Committee are preparing to have Horowitz appear before them in early June, according to a congressional source.

Two figures are said to be at the center of the report — former FBI director James Comey (fired by President Donald Trump) and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, (fired by Attorney General Jeff Sessions).

Townhall reported:

According to early descriptions the IG investigation will hold former FBI Director James Comey and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe accountable for mishandling a number of elements in the case. Key officials at the center of the findings—including DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz—will be called to testify in front of Grassley’s committee, with the goal of getting questions about politically motivated bias at the FBI answered in an open forum. House Republicans are planning to interview in June three FBI officials linked to the agency’s handling of the Clinton email probe, which is part of an ongoing joint investigation by the House Judiciary and Oversight and Government Reform committees, according to Fox News.

Media outlets, including Fox and the Hill, report House lawmakers also will hold a hearing to question Bill Priestap, assistant director of the FBI’s counterintelligence division, Michael Steinbach, former head of the agency’s national security division, and John Giacalone, Steinbach’s predecessor.

Priestap oversaw both the Clinton email and Russia probes and will meet with lawmakers in a closed-door hearing ahead of his public testimony, according to Fox.

FBI agent Peter Strzok, who has been in the crosshairs of congressional investigation of his anti-Trump communications with a colleague, answers directly to Priestap.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter