Man Sues CVS for Revealing Secret Viagra Prescription to Wife

A man is suing a CVS Pharmacy location in Long Island, New York, because a pharmacy employee disclosed a Viagra prescription he kept secret from his wife.

The man, Michael Feinberg, filled his Viagra prescription at the Merrick Road CVS last year and told pharmacy employees he would pay for the pills out-of-pocket instead of using his insurance, according to a lawsuit obtained by the New York Post on Saturday.

Feinberg’s prescription contained eight 100mg pills of the erectile dysfunction drug, which had five refills.

A few days after he filled the prescription, Feinberg claims an employee disclosed his Viagra prescription when his wife called the pharmacy inquiring about her own medication.

Feinberg claimed in the suit that “his marriage has broken down” because the employee revealed his confidential health information, but the lawsuit does not explain how his marriage had been affected.

The lawsuit claims CVS violated the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) because it revealed private details about his medical care. Pharmacies are one of many healthcare entities required to abide by privacy laws under HIPAA, according to the website for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

According to the suit, the employee “improperly” let Feinberg’s wife know the drug had not been covered under their insurance.

Feinberg sued the Long Island pharmacy for negligence, and is seeking an unspecified amount in damages for “genuine, severe mental injury and emotional harm.”

Breitbart News reached out to CVS Health, the parent company of CVS Pharmacy, for comment and did not receive a response by press time.