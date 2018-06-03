Female Suspect in Custody After Reported Shooting Near San Diego Marathon

Police say a female suspect has been arrested following a shooting near the route of an annual marathon in downtown San Diego.

Officials said Sunday that there is no threat to the community and the Rock ‘n’ Roll San Diego Marathon has resumed.

There is a heavy law enforcement response near the route of the 2018 Rock ‘n’ Roll San Diego Marathon.

One police officer accidentally shot himself in the foot, reports CBS 8’s Alicia Summers.

Police Chief David Nisleit says officers fired at the woman but missed after she brandished the weapon Sunday at the parking facility in the city’s downtown, near the finish line of an annual marathon.

Nisleit says the suspect threw the weapon from the top of the structure to the street below before being taken into custody. The chief says it’s unclear what type of weapon it was, but investigators are looking into whether it was an airsoft gun.

Nisleit says police are also investigating whether the woman is connected to a kidnapping in nearby Chula Vista. He didn’t have details on the wounded officer’s injuries.

 

The Associated Press contributed to this developing report. 

