Police say a female suspect has been arrested following a shooting near the route of an annual marathon in downtown San Diego.

SDPD investigating report of active shooter downtown near Civic Center Plaza. pic.twitter.com/QpRGcjQZFk — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonNews8) June 3, 2018

Officials said Sunday that there is no threat to the community and the Rock ‘n’ Roll San Diego Marathon has resumed.

There is a heavy law enforcement response near the route of the 2018 Rock ‘n’ Roll San Diego Marathon.

BREAKING NEWS: San Diego police respond to "active shooter" call during Rock N Roll marathon. Race has been stopped according to my friend who is 200 yards from finish line. pic.twitter.com/CAzDkSWadU — Kevin Kelly (@kkelly16) June 3, 2018

Police widening perimeter to Fourth and B. #NBC7 pic.twitter.com/j7oDj3kdFT — Megan Tevrizian (@meganNBC) June 3, 2018

San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit: Female suspect in #activeshooter situation at #RockandRollmarathon is also a suspect in #ChulaVista kidnapping and a hit and run. Only injury was policeman who shot himself in the leg. The scene is now "very secure." #NBC7 pic.twitter.com/epuMugpMyw — Omari Fleming (@OmariNBCSD) June 3, 2018

One police officer accidentally shot himself in the foot, reports CBS 8’s Alicia Summers.

Officer reportedly shot himself in foot by accident. He was taken to hospital. @CBS8 @News8 — Alicia Summers (@AliciaNews8) June 3, 2018

Police Chief David Nisleit says officers fired at the woman but missed after she brandished the weapon Sunday at the parking facility in the city’s downtown, near the finish line of an annual marathon.

Nisleit says the suspect threw the weapon from the top of the structure to the street below before being taken into custody. The chief says it’s unclear what type of weapon it was, but investigators are looking into whether it was an airsoft gun.

Nisleit says police are also investigating whether the woman is connected to a kidnapping in nearby Chula Vista. He didn’t have details on the wounded officer’s injuries.

The Associated Press contributed to this developing report.