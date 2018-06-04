DoD Inspector General Probing Allegations Against Dr. Ronny Jackson

The Department of Defense’s Inspector General has launched an investigation into allegations related to Rear Adm. Dr. Ronny Jackson, who recently withdrew his consideration to be the next Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Pentagon's inspector General's office. Confirms it has initiated an investigation into allegations related Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson — luis martinez (@LMartinezABC) June 4, 2018

“The DoD Office of Inspector General has initiated an investigation into allegations related to Rear Admiral (Lower Half) Ronny L. Jackson,” Bruce Anderson, a spokesperson for the Inspector General, told CNN.

In April, Dr. Jackson announced that he would withdraw from consideration to lead the agency in the wake of allegations of mismanagement during his tenure as the White House physician.

“Going into this process, I expected tough questions about how to best care for our veterans, but I did not expect to have to dignify baseless and anonymous attacks on my character and integrity,” Jackson said in a statement to reporters.

Dr. Jackson denied the allegations which included medical misconduct and excessive drinking, describing them “completely false and fabricated.”

“If they had any merit, I would not have been selected, promoted, and entrusted to serve in such a sensitive and important role.”