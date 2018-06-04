Donald Trump: ‘Fake News Media’ Using Russia ‘Witch Hunt’ to Distract from ‘Greatest Economy in History’

President Donald Trump chastised the establishment media on Monday for focusing more attention on the Russia investigation than the recent positive economic numbers.

“The Fake News Media is desperate to distract from the economy and record-setting economic numbers and so they keep talking about the phony Russian Witch Hunt,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

The president made his comments after announcing on Monday morning that he had the power to pardon himself if he was ultimately indicted by the special counsel led by Robert Mueller.

Trump boasted again about the latest economic numbers on Twitter. The unemployment rate fell to an 18-year low in May at 3.8 percent.

“In many ways this is the greatest economy in the HISTORY of America and the best time EVER to look for a job!” Trump wrote.

