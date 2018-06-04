Donald Trump: FBI Should Have Told Me About Paul Manafort

President Donald Trump appeared frustrated that FBI officials did not warn him about his former campaign manager Paul Manafort.

“[W]hy wouldn’t the FBI or Department of ‘Justice’ have told me that they were secretly investigating Paul Manafort during my campaign?” he asked. “Should have told me!”

Trump hired Manafort in March 2016 but he was forced out of the campaign in August, two days after Steve Bannon was hired as campaign CEO.

“Paul Manafort came into the campaign very late and was with us for a short period of time, but we should have been told that Comey and the boys were doing a number on him, and he wouldn’t have been hired!” Trump said.

Manafort and his associate Rick Gates were indicted in February for tax and bank fraud crimes and laundering payments from overseas.

