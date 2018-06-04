Donald Trump: I Can Pardon Myself, but Why Would I?

President Donald Trump stated that he had the right to pardon himself despite the ongoing investigation into Russian collusion by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

“As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong?” he wrote on Twitter Monday.

The president commented on the issue after his lawyer, former Mayor Rudy Giuliani, asserted that Trump had the executive privilege to pardon himself.

“I think it would probably get answered by gosh, that’s what the constitution says and if you want to change it, change it,” Giuliani said in an interview on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday

Trump repeated on Twitter that the investigation was a partisan “witch hunt” that continued despite congressional investigations that found no collusion with Russia and no obstruction.

“In the meantime, the never-ending Witch Hunt, led by 13 very Angry and Conflicted Democrats (& others) continues into the mid-terms!” he wrote.

Trump described the formation of the Special Counsel as “totally unconstitutional,” but said that he would continue to cooperate with the investigation.

“The appointment of the Special Counsel is totally UNCONSTITUTIONAL! Despite that, we play the game because I, unlike the Democrats, have done nothing wrong!” he added on Twitter.

Trump allies Mark Levin and Sean Hannity have cited the Appointments Clause to suggest that the Special Counsel appointment was unconstitutional.

