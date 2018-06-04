First Lady Hosts Gold Star Families, Reminds Americans of the Military’s ‘Selfless Sacrifices’ for Freedom

First Lady Melania Trump reminded Americans Monday night of the “selfless sacrifice” of military men and women who have given their lives so that we can live in freedom, leaving their own Gold Star family members behind, like those she and husband Donald Trump hosted at the White House.

“It was a privilege to welcome Gold Star Families to the White House today to recognize our Nation’s fallen heroes and their families,” Mrs. Trump said in a statement released after the event. “To all those who have lost loved ones in service to our country, our nation grieves with you.”

She continued, “It is a solemn reminder that we, the American people, are able to live as freely as we do because of the selfless sacrifices of our men and women in uniform. We remain indebted to each of them and we honor them today, together, with their families.”

Tonight @POTUS & I were honored to pay tribute to our fallen heroes. Thank you to the Gold Star families that joined us in celebration & remembrance. pic.twitter.com/6oSh1t88G7 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 5, 2018

The first lady thanked not only the approximately 40 Gold Star families who joined her and her husband at Monday night’s event, but also, “the men and women currently serving overseas and to their families, thank you for your service.”

“We send our prayers to all of those in harm’s way, and may God bless the United States of America,” said Mrs. Trump.

Monday night’s event was kept closed to the press for the privacy of the Gold Star families. It was the first public event that the first lady has attended since a May 14 medical procedure that has kept her out of the public eye in the weeks since.

The Trumps held a similar event close to Memorial Day last year. She remarked at that time that these families are a “unique and distinct category of individuals who should be cherished.” She said that she and her husband President Trump would “always pay tribute to our active service military, veterans, and the families who love them.”

Follow Michelle Moons on Twitter @MichelleDiana