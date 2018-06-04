Homeowner Kills Two Robbery Suspects with AK-47: ‘It Was Either Me or Them’

A Memphis, Tennessee, homeowner whom police say shot and killed two robbery suspects Friday with an AK-47 reportedly said, “It was either me or them.”

According to WMC, the Memphis Police Department said the homeowner came home Friday night to find 28-year-old Azell Witherspoon and 17-year-old Demond Robinson in his house. The homeowner said one of the suspects alerted the other to his presence, saying, “Hey, they are here.”

The suspects then allegedly pulled guns, so the homeowner grabbed his “personal AK-47” and opened fire, killing both suspects.

The homeowner gave police surveillance video, which purportedly shows the shootings were in self-defense.

Shots were fired in the same house less than a year ago. The homeowner commented about that, saying, “I don’t know what’s going on but I know I’m going to defend my life to the best of my ability.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.