Howard Schultz, the founder of Starbucks Coffee, will reportedly step down as the company’s executive chairman on June 26.

“I’ll be thinking about a range of options for myself, from philanthropy to public service, but I’m a long way from knowing what the future holds,” the business leader wrote in a memo sent to employees on Monday.

“Myron E. Ullman, former chairman and CEO of J.C. Penney, was named chair, while Mellody Hobson, president and director of Chicago-based investment management firm Ariel Investments, will be named vice chair,” reports CNBC.

Schultz stepped down as Starbucks’ longtime CEO in 2017, clearing the way for Kevin Johnson as his successor.

“I set out to build a company that my father, a blue-collar worker and World War II veteran, never had a chance to work for,” said Schultz.

Together we’ve done that, and so much more, by balancing profitability and social conscience, compassion and rigor, and love and responsibility.”