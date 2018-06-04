Police: 11-Year-Old Fights Off Man Stealing Father’s Car

An 11-year-old boy in Connecticut fought off a would-be robber attempting to steal his father’s car Saturday while he was inside the vehicle, police said.

Fox News reported the robbery took place around 8:30 a.m., shortly after the boy’s father parked the vehicle in a McDonald’s parking lot in Hartford and left the boy inside with the car running.

Investigators stated the boy was waiting for his father to return when Edward Asberry, 43, of Hartford, broke into the vehicle and sped off with the boy in the vehicle.

When the boy realized the man driving the vehicle was not his father, he attacked Asberry, police said. Asberry allegedly stopped the car, swiped a backpack from the vehicle, and fled the scene on foot.

Nearby witnesses helped the police locate Asberry so officers could make the arrest.

Police reported that the car has been returned to the child’s father, and no one suffered any injuries from the incident.

Asberry was charged with second-degree kidnapping, first-degree larceny, and risk of injury to a minor, according to NBC Connecticut.