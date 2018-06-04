Police: Sex Offender Abducts 7-Month-Old at Virginia Gas Station

Authorities have issued an AMBER Alert for a seven-month-girl reportedly abducted by an armed sex offender at a gas station in Virginia early Monday morning, police said.

Officials issued the alert for Emma Grace Kennedy shortly before 3:30 a.m. Monday when authorities learned she had been abducted by her father, Carl Ray Kennedy, 51, at a gas station in Danville, Virginia, WTVR reported.

WWBT reported that Emma Kennedy is in “extreme danger” because her alleged captor reportedly abducted her at knifepoint in front of her mother at the Kwik Stop gas station.

Police describe Emma Kennedy as a baby girl about 2 feet 2 inches tall with blue eyes, short blonde hair, and weighing about 18 pounds.

The database for the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation lists Carl Kennedy as a registered sex offender in Asheboro, North Carolina. He had recently been released from jail on $250,000 bond for drug distribution charges.

Police say Carl Kennedy is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds, and has short gray hair and green eyes. Carl Kennedy was last seen wearing a brown t-shirt, gray shorts, and black and white sneakers. The suspect also has an eye tattoo on his right hand, police said.

Police believe the baby and her captor are traveling in a gold, four-door Suzuki sedan with a North Carolina license plate.

The pair was last spotted in a vehicle traveling eastbound on Route 58 towards North Carolina, police said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the pair’s whereabouts to call the Danville Police Department at (434) 799-6510 or the Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453.