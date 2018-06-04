Search for Child Suspended When Mother Found Dead, Illegal Immigrant Boyfriend Suspected

The search for missing 14-month-old Owen Hidalgo-Calderon has been suspended after the body of his 18-year-old mother Selena Hidalgo-Calderon was found on May 24 in Upstate New York.

After twelve days of combing the area, authorities are almost certain that the body of the baby boy is not located on the property where his mother was found. “It doesn’t mean that he’s not … but we are at over 90 percent probability of detection,” said state forest ranger Lt. Charles Richardson, adding that “right now there’s really no need for us to continue searching here until we get other information.”

Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts said, “At this time we have expended all of the current information and clues that we have, so we are going shut down the search.”

Owen was last seen on May 16. While the active search has ended, the investigation will continue. 25-year-old Everardo Donoteo-Reyes is a suspect in Selena’s death but has not been formally charged. Immigration has said that Donoteo-Reyes is an illegal Mexican immigrant and has already been deported twice. He has confessed to burying the woman but not killing her.

While not charged in the investigation, he has been charged with tampering with evidence and possessing counterfeit documents. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 4.