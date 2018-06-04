Teen Dies After Shark Bites Off Leg and Penis

A Brazilian teenager has died after suffering a horrific shark bite on his leg and groin Sunday that ripped off his penis and most of his leg.

The teen, Jose Ernestor da Silva, 18, suffered the terrible attack while he was swimming off the Piedade beach near Recife, on Brazil’s north-east coast, according to the Daily Mail.

The shark struck the boy on Sunday, June 3, just as lifeguards were trying to get swimmers to move close to shore for fear of attacks.

The teen was taken to a nearby hospital for a three-hour surgery to stop the blood loss after losing his left leg and a section of his groin.

Medical officials said the shark’s damage was too extensive to save the leg and that his penis and femur were “amputated” by the bite. Officials think a tiger shark attacked the teen.

Doctors later reported that the victim died of “hypovolemic shock” due to a loss of blood.

The injury da Silva suffered is the 65th shark attack recorded on the coast of Pernambuco state since 1992, the paper reported.

Shocking video taken that day shows the moment lifeguards rushed to bring the boy back to shore. The video reveals the massive chunk taken from his midsection.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

