Bill Clinton on Blue Wave: ‘Impossible to Tell Now’

Former President Bill Clinton is cautioning Democrats who may be taking the so-called blue wave in November for granted, reportedly saying that it is now “impossible to tell” if Democrats will take back the House.

Clinton acknowledged in a Sunday interview with USA Today that though the so-called blue wave had been building, factors like the strength of President Donald Trump’s economy and Trump’s progress on the North Korea negotiations have complicated matters for Democrats.

“Well, it was building, big time,” Clinton reportedly said. “It’s impossible to tell now just because there are so many other intervening narratives.”

Even in California, the bluest of blue states, Lieutenant Governor and gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom said last week that he has not seen evidence of a “big blue wave.”

“I don’t see evidence of that. … In California, we kind of feel like we’ve got this,” Newsom reportedly replied when asked about so-called blue wave. “It’s a big blue state and in some respects, I think we kind of take things for granted at times.”

As Breitbart News has noted, “though Democrats may have some momentum in some local races, the party’s huge lead on the generic ballot has all but disappeared in recent months.” For instance, A CNN last month revealed that Democrats only had a three-point advantage on the generic ballot while a Reuters tracking poll for the last week of May found that Republicans had a six-point advantage over Democrats on the generic ballot.