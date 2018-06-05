Broward County Deputy Who Waited Outside School During Shooting: I’m Not a Coward

Scot Peterson, the former Broward County Deputy who waited outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School while a gunman attacked inside, says he is not a coward.

Andrew Pollack, the father one of the students slain in the attack, called Peterson a coward and made clear he does want Peterson to be able to move around in public without being recognized as “one of the cowards of Broward County.”

On February 23, just six days after the Parkland attack, President Trump called Peterson a coward as well.

But during a June 5, 2018, interview on Today, Peterson said he did not have time to be scared or cowardly. He said, “I never thought even for a moment of being scared or a coward because I was just doing things the whole time. It never entered my mind.”

He said, “The families need to know, I didn’t get it right, but it wasn’t because of ‘I don’t want to go into the building (or) I don’t want to face somebody in there,’ It wasn’t like that at all.”

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office was highly critical of Peterson’s failure to enter the building. They released surveillance video which allegedly shows Peterson standing outside while the shooting occurred. The Naples Daily News reported that the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said the video “speaks for itself.”

