Don Jr. Joins Patrick Morrisey in West Virginia as He Ups Role in 2018 Campaign

Donald Trump Jr. joined West Virginia Attorney General and U.S. Senate Candidate Patrick Morrisey on the campaign trail Tuesday in Charleston, West Virginia.

Local NBC affiliate WSAZ later posted a video of the event.

“Let’s be clear, [incumbent Democrat] Joe Manchin stood with Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. I stand with President Trump. And we are going to institute significant change in that Senate. President Trump is going to have an ally,” Morrisey said as he introduced the man who has come to be known as Don Jr. “So it is my pleasure and I am honored that we are getting such strong support from this administration. I couldn’t think of a better person to come down and open it up than the president’s son.”

Trump echoed Morrisey’s thought on Manchin, saying:

I’ve seen Joe Manchin for years, he gets on FOX News and does the pretend conservative thing, then he votes against tax reform … He sides with the EPA on all the excessive and oppressive regulations that are killing our mining industry … He has a bill with his name on it taking on and challenging the Second Amendment, putting all sorts of restrictions on it.

The president’s eldest son then delivered a solid endorsement of Morrisey by contrast:

What I’ve seen what [Patrick Morrisey has] done when it relates to tackling the opioid problem, which is such a problem that discriminates across every demographic equally. I love seeing that. We need actual fighters. We don’t need more talkers. We have plenty of talkers in DC … I know that you, Patrick, will be fighting for that incredibly.

Since winning the GOP primary last month, Morrisey has been campaigning hard in West Virginia, where President Trump won by 42 points in 2016, but polls show him down to the incumbent, Manchin. Don Jr.’s announcement he would join Morrisey in Charleston is part an increasingly active role he is playing in the 2018 midterm elections.

“We are all very fortunate to have a President that cares so deeply about our state. That is why it is so terrific to be here today, because we know the Trump Administration is looking for a strong ally in the U.S. Senate,” Morrisey said in his own remarks at the press conference, adding:

President Trump gets it. He understands that we needed to get rid of the onerous job-killing regulations out there that have really targeted our state. He has been working on opioid abuse and he has been focusing on reducing tax burdens for job creators. On the issue of judicial picks, there are record-breaking numbers of judges that are being nominated and confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Delegate Carol Miller, the Republican nominee running for West Virginia’s open Third Congressional District. also spoke at the conference.