Donald Trump Impatient for DOJ Inspector General’s Report on FBI

President Donald Trump expressed impatience Tuesday for the release of the Justice Department’s Inspector General’s report about former FBI Director James Comey’s handling of the Hillary Clinton case.

“What is taking so long with the Inspector General’s Report on Crooked Hillary and Slippery James Comey,” he wrote on Twitter. “Numerous delays.”

Trump hinted that perhaps the report by Inspector General Michael Horowitz would end up “weaker” as a result of the delay, and demanded full transparency.

“Hope Report is not being changed and made weaker!” he wrote. “There are so many horrible things to tell, the public has the right to know. Transparency!”

On May 4, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said the report would come out in the “next few weeks.”

“I anticipate that our Inspector General will complete a comprehensive, fair and nonpartisan report that answers many questions about how the Department of Justice handled a high-profile investigation during the last presidential campaign. We will learn from it, and our Department will do better in the future,” he said at the time.