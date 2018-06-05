Howard Schultz Hits Trump on Trade: ‘Our Problem Is Not China’

In his first sit-down interview since announcing plans to step down as Starbucks’ executive chairman, Howard Schultz said that he does not understand President Donald Trump’s trade battle with China and that the communist nation’s economic aggression is not a problem.

Schultz told CNBC Squawk Box co-host Andrew Ross Sorkin Tuesday that he is baffled by the Trump administration’s trade policy towards China.

“Going back to China and trade… this rhetoric about all these trade wars that are now being engaged with China, with Mexico, with Canada… this might sound like a trite line, but it’s important. We should not be in the business of building walls, we should be in the business of building bridges,” Schultz said.

“We are in a trade battle here that I do not understand. Our problem is not China. Our problem is here in the US we have $21 trillion in debt.”

Schultz, the founder of Starbucks Coffee, will step down as the company’s executive chairman on June 26.

“I’ll be thinking about a range of options for myself, from philanthropy to public service, but I’m a long way from knowing what the future holds,” Schultz wrote in a memo sent to employees.