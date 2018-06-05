Live Updates*** Super Tuesday Primaries: All Eyes on CA

Eight states hold primary elections tonight, but all eyes will be on California, where Democrats could get shut out in key House races in the Golden State because of California’s top-two jungle primary system.

Alabama, New Jersey, Iowa, Mississippi, New Mexico, Montana, and South Dakota will also hold primaries.

Breitbart’s Sean Moran is on the ground in the Big Sky state, covering the GOP Senate primary. Moran will be sending in updates from Matt Rosendale’s campaign headquarters.

Read Breitbart California's Joel Pollak's preview of the most important California House primaries

All times eastern.

9:00 PM: Bob Hugin wins GOP Senate nomination in New Jersey. He will face Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) in the fall.

8:55 PM: Establishment GOP Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) cruises to win without serious primary challenge in Mississippi:

8:50 PM: Breitbart’s Joel Pollak in California:

8:40 PM: Voter turnout update from Orange County, California. Resistance Democrats hoping to avoid a catastrophic night in three O.C. Congressional Districts.

Here's the latest turnout update: The same time period in 2016 (3pm) we had a 9.93% in-person turnout. In 2014 it was 3.16% and today it is 4.28%. Another update after 6pm. #VoteOC2018 pic.twitter.com/T3F5Ir7lfp — OC Registrar (@OCRegistrar) June 6, 2018

8:30 PM: Something to look out for in tight California races:

Fun California thing. Any registered voter can vote by mail, and lots do. As long as the ballot is *postmarked* by today, it's valid. So we could very well see some races undecided even after the early hours of tomorrow morning. — Katie Watson (@kathrynw5) June 6, 2018

8:20 PM: New Jersey Republican Senate candidate Bob Hugin getting ready to take on Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ). Read Breitbart’s Matt Boyle’s piece on the very slim lead Menendez has over Hugin in the polls.

Candidate Bob Hugin is already mingling with party faithful-first time I’ve ever seen any candidate emerge at 8:02pm pic.twitter.com/LGZRzCtB1m — Brenda Flanagan (@FlanaganNJTV) June 6, 2018

8:10 PM: Polls are now closed in Alabama. Will anti-Trump Congresswoman Martha Roby prevail tonight? Trump, using a “loyalty test,” is reportedly not going to endorse candidates who have slammed him, which could mean trouble for Roby if there is a runoff after tonight.

Polls close in California at 11 p.m. ET. Can Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox, who has surged after President Donald Trump’s endorsement, make it on the November ballot? In Montana, will Matt Rosendale prevail?