Mitch McConnell Cancels Senate’s August Recess

Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday he is canceling the Senate’s August recess.

“Due to the historic obstruction by Senate Democrats of the president’s nominees, and the goal of passing appropriations bills prior to the end of the fiscal year, the August recess has been canceled,” McConnell said in a statement. “Senators should expect to remain in session in August to pass legislation, including appropriations bills, and to make additional progress on the president’s nominees.”

My statement on cancelling the August recess: pic.twitter.com/yyAEUSMVQW — Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) June 5, 2018

Senators who were scheduled to leave Washington on August 3 and return after Labor Day will now work for the remainder of the month.

In response to the announcement, outgoing Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) tweeted, “This is excellent news.” We have lots to do.”