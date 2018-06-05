Nearly 115 Illegal Alien Workers Arrested at Ohio Landscaping Business by Trump’s ICE Agency

Close to 115 illegal alien landscaping workers were arrested in Sandusky, Ohio on Tuesday by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

In an effort to crack down on businesses hiring illegal aliens over American citizens, ICE agents arrested about 114 illegal aliens who were working for Corso’s Flower & Garden Center in Ohio, according to the Associated Press.

The arrests of the illegal alien workers were made at the landscaping business’s two locations in Ohio, with ICE officials saying that criminal charges are expected to include tax evasion and identity theft.

Thus far, no charges have been filed against Corso’s Flower & Garden Center, but an ICE official told the Associated Press that “a large volume of business documents” were taken by the agency.

The immigration worksite raid is part of a larger effort by President Trump’s administration to crack down on businesses that hire cheaper, illegal alien workers over American citizens.

Trump’s ICE Agency Doubles Workplace Immigration Enforcementhttps://t.co/RMgKVUNf6u — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) June 5, 2018

Roughly eight million illegal aliens are estimated to work across the United States, keeping down wages for Americans, while many also commit identity theft in the process.

ICE has doubled their workplace enforcement efforts under Trump, as Breitbart News reported, with illegal alien workers at a meatpacking plant in Tennessee recently being exposed by the agency.