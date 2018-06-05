Over 1,000 Shot in Gun-Controlled Chicago Year-To-Date

Over 1,000 people have been shot in gun-controlled Chicago year-to-date and more than 200 people have been killed.

The Chicago Tribune reports that 1,071 people had been shot as of June 4 and 202 people had been killed. Twenty-nine people were shot and wounded during the past weekend alone and three persons were killed.

Breitbart News reported that 38 were shot, eight fatally, over Memorial Day Weekend 2018. And ABC7 noted that was on par with the number of homicides on that weekend in years gone by. There were seven murders over Memorial Day Weekend in 2017 and eight during the same weekend in 2016.

The current homicide rate of 202 is high, but lower than last year at this time. USA Today reports there were 237 murders for 2017 by the time Memorial Day Weekend was over. Yet even though the murder rate is lower, Chicago is “on pace once again to record more homicides than any other American city. ”

Chicago is a gun control experiment gone bad. The city had a complete ban on handguns from 1982 to 2010, during which time homicide rates soared. The city currently has a “violence tax” which requires law-abiding citizens to pay an extra fee on every gun and bullet they buy. The tax was implemented in 2013, and homicides rose in 2014 and again in 2015.

