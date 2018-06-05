Report: Dennis Rodman to Be in Singapore During Trump-Kim Summit

Former NBA star Dennis Rodman will reportedly be in Singapore amid high-stakes negotiations between President Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un next week.

“No matter you might think about his presence. [sic] One thing’s [sic] for sure the ratings will be huge,” an unnamed source told the New York Post Tuesday. “A lot of times in situations that involve complex diplomacy countries like to identify ambassadors of goodwill and whether you agree with it or not Dennis Rodman fits the bill.”

Dennis Rodman has made multiple trips to North Korea and has referred to Kim Jong-un as his “friend.” During his most recent trip to the Hermit Kingdom in 2017, Rodman gifted the stubby strongman a copy of Donald Trump’s bestselling book The Art of the Deal. Rodman’s last visit to North Korea was sponsored by the marijuana-themed cryptocurrency Pot Coin.

“I think [Kim] didn’t realize who Donald Trump was at that time, I guess, until he started to read the book and started to get to understand him. Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un are pretty much the same,” Rodman told TMZ. “I don’t want to take all the credit. I don’t want to sit there and say, ‘I did this, I did that.’ That’s not my intention.”

Rodman also participated on Trump’s television program Celebrity Apprentice, giving him a unique relationship with both the president and the communist dictator. He was fired for spelling First Lady Melania Trump’s name incorrectly.

Rodman publicly supported Trump’s decision to meet Kim when it became public in March.

Rodman’s spokesman, Darren Prince, says a trip to Singapore is not set in stone.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Tuesday that the summit will be held June 12 at the Capella Hotel on Singapore’s Sentosa Island.