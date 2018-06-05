Singapore’s Capella Hotel Confirmed as Trump-Kim Summit Venue

General view of the Capella Hotel in Sentosa Island on June 4, 2018 in Singapore. U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday that the historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is back on in Singapore for June 12 after receiving a personal letter from Mr. Kim. Both the …
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Tuesday that the U.S.-North Korea summit will be held June 12 at the Capella Hotel on the Singaporean resort island of Sentosa.

“The venue for the Singapore summit between @POTUS and Leader Kim Jong Un will be the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island. We thank our great Singaporean hosts for their hospitality,” Sanders tweeted:

The Capella Hotel, a former British military outpost, boasts a colonial-style design featuring a five-story property. Guests may also stay at the resort’s villas and manors, reports Breitbart News’s National Security correspondent, Kristina Wong:

The Trump-Kim summit is rumored to be taking place at the Capella Singapore. (Kristina Wong/Breitbart News)

There are views of the South China Sea from the Capella Singapore hotel. (Kristina Wong/Breitbart News)

Authorities confirmed the summit is scheduled to take place on June 12 at 9:00 a.m. local time. The logistics regarding where each world leader will stay – and whether North Korea will have to pay its own hotel and travel fees – are still matters of media speculation.

