Singapore’s Capella Hotel Confirmed as Trump-Kim Summit Venue

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Tuesday that the U.S.-North Korea summit will be held June 12 at the Capella Hotel on the Singaporean resort island of Sentosa.

“The venue for the Singapore summit between @POTUS and Leader Kim Jong Un will be the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island. We thank our great Singaporean hosts for their hospitality,” Sanders tweeted:

UPDATE: The venue for the Singapore summit between @POTUS and Leader Kim Jong Un will be the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island. We thank our great Singaporean hosts for their hospitality. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 5, 2018

The Capella Hotel, a former British military outpost, boasts a colonial-style design featuring a five-story property. Guests may also stay at the resort’s villas and manors, reports Breitbart News’s National Security correspondent, Kristina Wong:

Authorities confirmed the summit is scheduled to take place on June 12 at 9:00 a.m. local time. The logistics regarding where each world leader will stay – and whether North Korea will have to pay its own hotel and travel fees – are still matters of media speculation.