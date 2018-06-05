‘Swatting’ Hoax Targets David Hogg’s Home

SWAT team members stormed the home of gun control activist David Hogg after a hoax caller claimed hostages had been taken in the house.
Screenshot/Jeff Weinser/Twitter

WPLG’s Jeff Weinser tweeted a photo of the officers going through the front door of the home:

Eric Yutzy also tweeted about the incident:

On June 4, 2018, Breitbart News reported that Hogg will be joining fellow Parkland student gun control activists for a 75-stop summer tour. Their goal is to register pro-gun control voters and to pressure law makers into passing more gun control.

He and his fellow activists are planning a National Die In for June 12, where they will lie, as if dead, by the offices of lawmakers who stand with the NRA.

