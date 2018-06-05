‘Swatting’ Hoax Targets David Hogg’s Home

SWAT team members stormed the home of gun control activist David Hogg after a hoax caller claimed hostages had been taken in the house.

WPLG’s Jeff Weinser tweeted a photo of the officers going through the front door of the home:

BSO SWAT team at David Hogg’s house in Parkland after a hoax call that family was being held hostage.. again hoax swatting call #MSDstrong #neveragain pic.twitter.com/JriKE8nOQX — jeff weinsier (@jweinsier) June 5, 2018

Eric Yutzy also tweeted about the incident:

Hoax SWAT call to the home of Stoneman Douglas survivor & gun law activist David Hogg. @jweinsier reports: BSO called saying someone had taken people hostage. This was a swatting call & IS NOT TRUE. There is a major law enforcement presence at their Parkland home. @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/0dXcQc59fJ — Eric Yutzy (@EricYutzy) June 5, 2018

On June 4, 2018, Breitbart News reported that Hogg will be joining fellow Parkland student gun control activists for a 75-stop summer tour. Their goal is to register pro-gun control voters and to pressure law makers into passing more gun control.

He and his fellow activists are planning a National Die In for June 12, where they will lie, as if dead, by the offices of lawmakers who stand with the NRA.

