The number of job openings for Americans has surged to the highest level ever recorded by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, newly released economic data reveals.

There are now a record 6.7 million job openings for Americans in President Trump’s economy, far exceeding the number of unemployed Americans. As Breitbart News’s financial editor, John Carney, noted, this means there is now a job for every single American in the U.S. labor market:

The federal government first started recording U.S. job openings in December 2000. In April 2018, Trump’s roaring economy delivered the highest number of job openings ever for Americans.

Job openings increased significantly in goods manufacturing, with 33,000 additional openings, and in the information sector, with 26,000 additional openings.

The record-high job openings entail, in part, the labor market’s becoming increasingly tight through Trump’s increased interior enforcement of immigration. With businesses pressured to hire Americans over illegal and foreign workers, disenfranchised Americans have seen the benefits of soaring job opportunities in industries that were once filled with cheaper, foreign workers.

First Daughter and senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump tweeted about the numbers.

U.S. job openings has reached a record high of 6.7 million. For the first time ever, the number job openings exceeds the number of job seekers! Wow! — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 5, 2018

In Trump’s tightened labor market, there has been history-making wage growth for American workers in the construction industry, the garment industry, for workers employed at small businesses, black Americans, and restaurant workers.

The tight labor market has also secured higher wages for overtime workers and high-paying, coveted white-collar jobs for American teenagers. Most recently, Breitbart News reported that the construction industry has had to recruit women to take jobs at higher wages rather than hiring illegal aliens. A Chick-Fil-A in California has even raised wages to $18 an hour to retain workers.