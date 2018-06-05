United Nations: Trump Immigration Enforcement a ‘Serious Violation’ of Human Rights

President Trump’s enforcement of immigration law is a “serious violation” of human rights, officials with the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Office allege.

In a statement on Tuesday, UN Human Rights spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani told the media that Trump’s zero tolerance policy at the U.S.-Mexico border — where all border crossers are prosecuted, no matter if they are crossing with minors — is “unlawful” and a “serious violation” of human rights.

The Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy is designed to prosecute all border crossers, including illegal alien parents who cross the border with their children and illegal aliens who pose with minors as family units. This policy results in border-crossing parents having their children taken into federal custody.

April Prosecutions of Illegal Border Crossers Up 160 Percent Over 2017 https://t.co/ooTwMsYXW4 — BreitbartTexas (@BreitbartTexas) June 5, 2018

The Flores Settlement Agreement loophole, which the Republican-controlled Congress and Democrats have failed to close, prevents federal immigration officials from swiftly deporting accompanied and unaccompanied minors with their border-crossing parents.

UN Ambassador Nikki Haley said in a statement that the accusations of Trump’s immigration enforcement being “unlawful” is “hypocrisy.”

“While the High Commissioner’s office ignorantly attacks the United States with words, the United States leads the world with its actions, like providing more humanitarian assistance to global conflicts than any other nation,” Haley said.

“We will remain a generous country, but we are also a sovereign country, with laws that decide how best to control our borders and protect our people,” Haley continued. “Neither the United Nations nor anyone else will dictate how the United States upholds its borders.”

As Breitbart News reported, the U.S. has resettled more refugees and foreign nationals for humanitarian reasons in the last decade than the entire population of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – a city with more than 1.5 million residents.