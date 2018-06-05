White House: ‘Vast Majority’ of Philadelphia Eagles Abandoned Fans

The White House press office released a statement Tuesday explaining why President Donald Trump decided to cancel a scheduled appearance at the White House with the Philadelphia Eagles to honor their Super Bowl victory.

According to the White House, the team notified the White House that 81 individuals from the team would attend the event together with more than 1,000 Philadelphia Eagles fans.

“Unfortunately, the Eagles offered to send only a tiny handful of representatives, while making clear that the great majority of players would not attend the event, despite planning to be in D.C. today,” the statement from the White House read. “In other words, the vast majority of the Eagles team decided to abandon their fans.”

Last week, the team contacted the White House in an effort to reschedule the event, explaining that many of the players would not be in attendance. The White House responded that the president’s schedule was set, and he would be traveling overseas on the dates that the Eagles requested.

The Eagles then tried to change the scope of the event to accommodate what the White House described as a “tiny handful” of players from the team.

That sparked Trump’s decision to change the event entirely to celebrate the Eagles’ fans and the American flag.