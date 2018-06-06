Donald Trump: Fake News ‘Unfair’ and ‘Vicious’ to Melania Trump

President Donald Trump blasted the establishment media for reporting on Melania Trump’s whereabouts after undergoing a kidney surgery.

“Four reporters spotted Melania in the White House last week walking merrily along to a meeting,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. “They never reported the sighting because it would hurt the sick narrative that she was living in a different part of the world, was really ill, or whatever. Fake News is really bad!”

The First Lady did not attend a family weekend at Camp David, prompting even more conspiracy theories threatening her privacy and late night comedian mockery. But Trump said that his wife was doing well after the tough surgery.

“The Fake News Media has been so unfair, and vicious, to my wife and our great First Lady, Melania,” Trump wrote. “During her recovery from surgery, they reported everything from near death, to facelift, to left the W.H. (and me) for N.Y. or Virginia, to abuse. All Fake, she is doing really well!”

