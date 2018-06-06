Donald Trump Praises Mitch McConnell’s Decision to Cancel August Senate Recess

President Donald Trump praised Senate Majority Mitch McConnell’s decision to cancel the August recess for the Senate.

“Great, maybe the Democrats will finally get something done other than their acceptance of High Crime and High Taxes,” Trump wrote on Twitter Wednesday. “We need Border Security!”

McConnell cited the “historic” obstruction by Senate Democrats over Trump’s nominees to serve in government and the hopes that Congress could move forward on appropriations bills by the end of the fiscal year.

“Senators should expect to remain in session in August to pass legislation, including appropriations bills, and to make additional progress on the president’s nominees,” McConnell said.

Trump first promoted the idea of canceling the August recess in May, in a message on Twitter.

“Democrats are doing everything possible to obstruct, all they know how to do,” he wrote. “STAY!”

The decision will also prevent vulnerable Senate Democrats from spending more time on the campaign trail.

Mitch McConnell announced he will cancel the Senate’s August Recess. Great, maybe the Democrats will finally get something done other than their acceptance of High Crime and High Taxes. We need Border Security! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2018