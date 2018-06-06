Donald Trump Taunts CNN for Really Bad Ratings

President Donald Trump gleefully shared news about CNN’s ratings declines, after the network lost 25 percent of their primetime viewers over the last year.

The president retweeted director and producer Robby Starbuck on Tuesday, who compared CNN’s numbers to Fox News.

“Fox News has been #1 for 197 months straight,” Starbuck wrote. “In the latest ratings disaster for CNN they lost another 25% of their viewers. Fox has 10 of the top 15 shows and even hold the #1 spot in the younger key demo. The public is loudly rejecting CNN.”

According to Adweek, CNN was down 25 percent in total prime-time viewers, down 34 percent in the primetime demo, down 20 percent in total day viewers and down 28 percent in the total day demo from May 2017.

Trump also taunted CNN on Twitter on Saturday.

“Real Fox News is doing great, Fake News CNN is dead!” he wrote.

Real @FoxNews is doing great, Fake News CNN is dead! https://t.co/1p37tPiB3v — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2018