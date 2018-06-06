Giuliani: Mueller’s Team Is Trying to Frame President Trump

President Trump’s lawyer and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani said Wednesday that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team is trying to “frame” Trump.

“There are a group of 13 highly partisan Democrats who make up the Mueller team, excluding him, and are trying very, very hard to frame him [Trump] to get him in trouble when he hasn’t done anything wrong,” Giuliani said at a business conference in Tel Aviv, Israel, according to the Associated Press.

“They can’t emotionally come to grips with the fact that this whole thing with Russian collusion didn’t happen. They are trying to invent theories of obstruction of justice,” he said.

“They have revealed no evidence that President Trump has done anything wrong,” he said. “None.”

Giuliani has been vocal and aggressive in his defense of Trump on cable news airwaves since Trump appointed him in April as part of his legal defense team.

His attacks come as the special counsel and Trump’s legal team negotiate whether the president will sit down for an interview. Giuliani argued Sunday on ABC News This Week that “a high bar” would have to be met by Mueller in order for an interview to happen. He has also said he would fight a subpoena on Trump.

Mueller’s team is investigating whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 election, as well as whether Trump tried to obstruct the FBI’s investigation of his campaign, including when he fired former FBI Director James Comey.

Trump’s defense team in January argued that the president could not have obstructed justice, since he has total authority over the Justice Department, and could even terminate the special counsel investigation if he wanted to.

Giuliani has also asserted that the president could pardon himself, but would not, because he is innocent.

“The law of the United States is that the president of the United States has unlimited, unreviewable power to pardon people from federal crimes even before they are convicted,” he said Wednesday.

“Does he have the power to do it? Yes. Is he going to do it? No. He’s innocent. He hasn’t done anything wrong,” Giuliani said.