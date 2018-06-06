Pro-Amnesty Rep. Luis Gutierrez Dismisses MS-13 Gang Violence Threat

Pro-amnesty Congressman Luis Gutierrez (D-IL) criticized the Trump administration’s heightened focus on MS-13 gang violence Tuesday, describing it as a political ploy to gin up Republican support for the 2018 midterm elections.

Democratic Congressman Luis Gutierrez dismisses murderous MS-13 gang as a political distraction https://t.co/bJpQrBEHpL pic.twitter.com/RHHJIDiSKM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 6, 2018

POD SAVE AMERICA HOST: I want to talk about immigration for a second. You’ve been one of the strongest immigration rights advocates in Congress. You criticized President Obama’s deportation and detention policies in the past. What concerns you most about the administration’s new “zero-tolerance” policy approach to border enforcement, where children are being separated from their parents?

GUTIERREZ: Here’s the strategy of Donald Trump. He beats up on Latinos and immigrants. It’s really a political strategy for the fall 2018 elections, right?

POD SAVE AMERICA HOST: Yeah.

GUTIERREZ: He’s trying to fire up his base. All this talk about MS-13 and border security is a smokescreen, right? For politics, right?

POD SAVE AMERICA HOST: Right.

GUTIERREZ: What’s happening in Puerto Rico was wrapped in lies and hidden away from the cameras with little oversight. [Trump] is doing the same thing at the border. Look, those children that are fleeing, they have rights under the law of the United States of America, right? They’re not illegal aliens reaching our border. They’re coming from Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala.

As Breitbart News reported, a majority of the black population view MS-13 gang violence as a “very serious” threat to communities across America.

A Rasmussen Reports poll in May found roughly 60 percent of Black Americans said MS-13 gang violence is a “very serious” threat:

Overall, 75 percent of African Americans said MS-13 gang violence is either “very serious” or “somewhat serious,” with less than ten percent dismissing MS-13 gang violence as “not at all serious.”