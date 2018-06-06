Cops: Man on LSD Stole Car, Claims to Think He Was Playing ‘Grand Theft Auto’

23-year-old Anthony J. Clark of Oregon says he thought he was playing Grand Theft Auto while he was allegedly committing the game’s namesake crime while on LSD.

The Grants Pass, Oregon, man told police he had taken LSD and thought he was playing a real-life version of the iconic video game franchise. In the process, he led law enforcement officials on a 40-mile car chase across Jackson County after stealing a vehicle directly in front of patrol deputies, authorities report.

Clark drove on the wrong side of the road, ran over multiple spike strips meant to stop him, even crashing through chain link fences on his wild ride, police said. Eventually, police were able to use a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) to spin Clark’s vehicle to a stop. He then reportedly leapt from the vehicle, ran into a nearby trailer park, and tried to steal another before he was arrested. Fortunately, no one was hurt. Clark freely admitted to his drug use and subsequent hallucinations, which apparently continued throughout the interview process.

He has been accused of a laundry list of offenses: Driving under the influence of intoxicants, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree escape, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, attempting to elude a police officer, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, interfering with a police officer, reckless endangering, reckless driving, and offensive littering.