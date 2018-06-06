Mom Pulls Pistol on Son’s Friend to Stop Alleged Sexual Assault

An Arlington, Tennessee, mother pulled a pistol on her teenage son’s friend after he allegedly sexually assaulted her in her bedroom.

Fox 13 reports that 18-year-old Jordan Corter was at a friend’s house for a sleepover. He allegedly went into the bedroom of his friend’s mother around 2:30 a.m. and forced himself on her.

The police report says Corter allegedly “forced the victim to do the things she didn’t want to do.”

The mother said she kneed Corter in the groin, then pulled a pistol and made him leave the room.

Corter is “charged with attempted rape and sexual battery.”

His step-grandfather stood up for him following news of the alleged attack, saying, “He’s a good kid. He just graduated high school.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.