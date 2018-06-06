More than 4-in-9 Black Americans in Swing Districts Say Immigration Has Made Life ‘Worse’

More than 4-in-9 black Americans in swing districts say overall immigration to the U.S. — more than 1.5 million foreign nationals are admitted annually — has made life “worse” in their communities.

In the latest CBS News/YouGov poll, a plurality of black Americans in swing districts who say immigration has changed their neighborhoods concede that immigration is making life in America “worse” for them.

About 36 percent of black Americans said immigration has changed their communities and roughly 45 percent of those black Americans say the mass importation of mostly immigrants from Central America is making them worse off.

As Breitbart News reported, of likely voters in swing districts who said immigration has changed their area, a majority of 56 percent said that change is making their life “worse.”

Columnist Ryan Girdusky has chronicled the neighborhood impact of mass immigration from Central America on the black community. Girdusky wrote in 2016 of how black Americans have been forced out of regions of southern California because of Hispanic gangs targeting their neighborhoods:

A federal indictment against seven Latino gang members from Southern California was unsealed on Thursday, revealing an active and organized effort to firebomb housing projects occupied by blacks to drive them out of Southern California, the Los Angeles Times reported.

… Starting in 1995, the Los Angeles Police Department reported that Latino gangs populated by a significantly large number of illegal immigrants were working on eradicating black citizens from Los Angeles starting in the Normandale Park neighborhood. Intelligence Report detailed in 2006 that godfathers in the Mexican Mafia had put out orders for the affiliates in the streets to terrorize and kill black families, including 14-year-old Cheryl Green who was shot to death while riding her skateboard. Meanwhile, Hispanic Americans in swing districts largely agree that immigration is making life worse. About 44 percent of Hispanics polled by CBS/YouGov said immigration is not making their life better.

Black Americans remain the most supportive demographic group of majorly reducing legal immigration levels to the U.S., as President Trump has proposed to raise the wages and quality of life of the working and middle class.

48 percent of black Americans want legal immigration levels cut down to only admit 1 to 250K legal immigrants a year, the most supportive of this initiative out of every demographic group. https://t.co/1HQSfRnRk7 — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) January 28, 2018

Latest polling, as Breitbart News reported, found that nearly 50 percent of black Americans said they wanted to see legal immigration cut down to anywhere between zero to 250,000 admissions a year.

Currently, the U.S. admits more than 1.5 million legal and illegal immigrants every year, with more than 70 percent coming to the country through the process known as “chain migration,” whereby newly naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the U.S. In the next 20 years, the current U.S. legal immigration system is on track to import roughly 15 million new foreign-born voters. Between seven and eight million of those foreign-born voters will arrive in the U.S. through chain migration.