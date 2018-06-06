Speaker of the House Paul Ryan told reporters Wednesday he believes the FBI acted appropriately in using an informant to contact Trump campaign members during the 2016 presidential election.

“I think Chairman Gowdy’s initial assessment is accurate,” Ryan said in support of his colleague Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC), who recently told Fox News that he sees no wrongdoing in the FBI’s use of an informant.

“I have seen no evidence to the contrary of the initial assessment Chairman Gowdy has made,” he said, adding that investigators still “have some more digging to do.”

Last week, Rep. Gowdy told Fox News host Martha MacCallum, “I am even more convinced that the FBI did exactly what my fellow citizens would want them to do when they got the information they got and that it has nothing to do with Donald Trump.”

The Justice Department is currently slow-walking the transfer of documents related to the Russia probe requested by House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes.

“It would be helpful if we got this information earlier,” said Ryan. “If we got all the information earlier we could wrap this up.”

In a recent interview with Breitbart News, Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) lamented the lack of “zeal” exhibited by fellow members of Congress in obtaining documents related to the FBI’s surveillance of the Trump campaign.

“There doesn’t seem to be a lot of zealousness on the part of the House as a whole to really get the answers to some of this stuff,” DeSantis told Breitbart News Deputy Political Editor Amanda House. “Because if we really wanted all this stuff, if the whole body was behind the request to get the documents and get the witnesses, we’d get them very shortly. It’s just we haven’t been willing to hold people in contempt or use our powers in order to engineer compliance.”