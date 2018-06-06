Philly Teacher Accused of Accepting Bribes for Good Grades

School officials have removed a Philadelphia teacher from the classroom for allegedly taking bribes from students and giving them good grades in return.

NBC Philadelphia reports that Amanda Richardson, who taught humanities at the LINC High School, allegedly accepted bribes of an unspecified nature from her students and handed out good grades to those who complied with her demands.

“We are aware of the situation, and once it was brought to our attention, we acted immediately,” a spokesperson for the high school wrote in a statement, adding, “The teacher was promptly removed from the school and both the Inspector General and Philadelphia Police have been notified. The School District of Philadelphia is fully cooperating with the investigation.”

The school district added that it is continuing to investigate the situation as district officials cooperate with authorities.

Some teachers who allegedly accepted bribes of an explicit nature have faced criminal charges. In January, for example, a New Jersey high school teacher who allegedly gave out good grades to students who sent nude pictures of their genitalia was arrested for sexual misconduct.