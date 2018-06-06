Trump Commutes Alice Johnson Sentence After Kardashian WH Visit

President Donald Trump has reportedly commutated the prison sentence of Alice Johnson, a 62-year-old great-grandmother serving life without parole on drug charges.

Johnson, who served 21 years of a life sentence, was convicted on charges ranging from cocaine possession to conspiracy.

Reality television star Kim Kardashian traveled to the White House last Wednesday to discuss prison reform with President Trump and personally lobbied for Johnson to be pardoned.

“I would like to thank President Trump for his time this afternoon,” Kardashian said after the meeting. “It is our hope that the President will grant clemency to Ms. Alice Marie Johnson who is serving a life sentence for a first-time, non-violent drug offense.

“We are optimistic about Ms. Johnson’s future and hopeful that she — and so many like her — will get a second chance at life.”

Kardashian discussed prison reform and Johnson’s case with White House senior advisors Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump over the past several months.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday that “the President is considering a number of different pardons and commutations.”

An elated Kardashian took to Twitter shortly after the announcement, calling it the “BEST NEWS EVER.”

BEST NEWS EVER!!!! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 https://t.co/JUbpbE1Bk0 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 6, 2018

This story has been updated to clarify that Johnson’s sentence was commuted — rather than receiving a full pardon.