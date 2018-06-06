‘Ramadan Mubarak’ — Donald Trump Welcomes Muslims to the White House for Iftar Dinner

President Donald Trump hosted an Iftar Dinner at the White House on Wednesday in honor of the Muslim feast of Ramadan.

“To each of you and to the Muslims around the world, Ramadan Mubarak,” Trump said, during remarks at the dinner, extending the Ramadan greeting shared by Muslims. “In gathering together this evening we honor a sacred tradition of one of the world’s great religions.”

The president welcomed friends and diplomatic staff of Muslim majority nations such as Iraq, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates at the White House for the dinner, the meal that Muslims celebrate at the end of their Ramadan fast at sunset.

In the first year of his presidency, Trump broke the tradition of hosting an Iftar dinner at the White House, started by President Bill Clinton. But this year, the White House restored the tradition.

Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner was spotted at the dinner, as well as Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, and HHS Secretary Alex Azar. Trump’s Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback was also present.

Trump pointed to the “timeless message of peace, clarity, and love” that occurred during the month of Ramadan, urging all Americans to strive to achieve these values.

He recalled that the first state visit of his presidency was to Saudi Arabia, calling it “one of the most fabulous times” of his presidency.

“Let us pray for peace and justice and let us resolve that these values will guide us as we work together to build a bright and prosperous future that does honor and glory to God,” he said.