Report: Deputy Chief of Staff Joe Hagin Leaving White House

Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations Joe Hagin is reportedly leaving his role at the White House after President Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un meet next week.

The Senior White House official has been in a Southeast Asian city-state over the past week, finalizing everything from venue location to security concerns held by North Korea leadership.

A former Deputy Chief of Staff to President George W. Bush, Hagin is currently in Singapore organizing logistics for the high stakes U.S.-North Korea summit.

The Bush loyalist reportedly wants the number two job at the CIA.

“Several weeks ago, some Trump loyalists began circulating a meme that showed a red, white and blue campaign banner with the names of Hagin and John DeStefano, an assistant to the president and a close Hagin ally. It read: ‘Hagin-DeStefano: Make America Bush Again,'” the Washington Post reports.

Hagin’s by-the-book style when it comes to operations approvals has ruffled feathers at the White House, particularly staffers inside first lady Melania Trump’s office.

“Joe sticks to the rules,” a Hagin ally told the Post.

“This White House doesn’t like that. … They say, ‘we’re going to make America great again. Get out of our way’.”