Report: DOJ Watchdog Comes Down Hard on James Comey

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz has reportedly concluded fired FBI Director James Comey engaged in improper behavior during the bureau’s Clinton email investigation.

“One source told ABC News that the draft report explicitly used the word ‘insubordinate’ to describe Comey’s behavior,” a new report reveals. “Another source agreed with that characterization but could not confirm the use of the term. In the draft report, Inspector General Michael Horowitz also rebuked former Attorney General Loretta Lynch for her handling of the federal investigation into Hillary Clinton‘s personal email server, the sources said.”

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump lamented the “numerous delays” plaguing the report’s release.

“What is taking so long with the Inspector General’s Report on Crooked Hillary and Slippery James Comey,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Numerous delays. Hope Report is not being changed and made weaker! There are so many horrible things to tell, the public has the right to know. Transparency!”

The Washington Post recently reported D.C. U.S. Attorney’s office interviewed Comey, in what is being described as “an indication the office is seriously considering” whether former bureau Deputy Andrew McCabe should be criminally charged.

Comey reportedly drafted an exoneration memo for Clinton prior to interviewing aides to the then-Democratic presidential nominee. In July 2016, Comey announced that the bureau would not recommend the Justice Department bring charges against Clinton over her handling of classified information.

Prior to the announcement, Lynch said she would accept the FBI’s findings as final. “While I don’t have a role in those findings or coming up with those findings… I will be briefed on it and I will be accepting their recommendations,” Lynch told attendees at the Aspen Ideas Festival in July 2016.