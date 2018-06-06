‘The People Love You’ — Donald Trump Appears Publicly with Melania Trump After Surgery

First Lady Melania Trump returned to the public eye on Wednesday, shutting down many of the conspiracy theories hyped about her private life at the White House after undergoing kidney surgery.

“She went through a little rough patch but she’s doing great,” Trump said. “The people love you. The people of our country love you. So thank you, honey.”

The First Lady traveled with President Trump for a follow-up briefing at FEMA headquarters on the ongoing hurricane response. She did not speak at the event but appeared to be her normal self. The First Lady also joined the president for a reception with Gold Star families at the White House, but that event was closed to the press.

Earlier Wednesday, President Trump defended his wife on Twitter, criticizing the establishment media for creating a “sick narrative” that she was sick or secretly absent from the White House.

“The Fake News Media has been so unfair, and vicious, to my wife and our great First Lady, Melania,” Trump wrote. “During her recovery from surgery, they reported everything from near death, to facelift, to left the W.H. (and me) for N.Y. or Virginia, to abuse. All Fake, she is doing really well!”