White House on First 500 Days: Donald Trump Listening to the Voters First, Not Elites

White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley celebrated President Donald J. Trump’s first 500 days in office, reminding supporters that he was fighting for the American voters first, not the elites in Washington, DC.

“This president is standing up for the American People first,” he said in an exclusive interview with Breitbart News Daily host Alex Marlow on Sirius XM Patriot 125 Wednesday.

Breitbart News was invited to the White House complex as part of a series of interviews marking the 500-day mark of the administration.

Gidley said that the left still believed that they knew better than the American people themselves what they wanted, sending a condescending message to voters. Trump, he explained, continued to do the opposite.

“He saw and tapped into what the American people have been feeling for a long time, which was anger and animosity toward the people in this town, inside this beltway bubble, they try to dictate to them what’s best for their lives … they think they know better,” he said.

Gidley discussed a number of successes in the Trump administration, both at home and overseas.

“We’re now respected, we’re now feared because of the promises made and the promises kept to the international community,” he said.

Gidley said that a “blue wave” of liberal voters for the Democrat agenda was not a sure thing, citing the great economic numbers under the Trump administration’s policies.

“This is starting to turn,” he said. “I think it’s moving back into our favor.”

Democrats and the left, he said, were doubling down on the same issues and campaign rhetoric that caused Trump to win in the first place.

“It seems the only jobs they care about creating are for those who can knit p-word hats for people to march in,” he chuckled.