Donald Trump: Investigate the Obama Administration for Trying to Sneak Around Iran Sanctions

President Donald Trump reacted Thursday to the news that former President Barack Obama’s administration tried to sneak around the Iran sanctions to offer them financial aid.

“The Obama Administration is now accused of trying to give Iran secret access to the financial system of the United States. This is totally illegal,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The Associated Press reported on Wednesday that the Obama administration secretly issued a license allowing Iran access to convert funds through an American bank.

Trump suggested that Robert Mueller’s special counsel formed to investigate his campaign should investigate the reports.

“Perhaps we could get the 13 Angry Democrats to divert some of their energy to this “matter” (as Comey would call it),” he wrote. “Investigate!”