Donald Trump Mocks ‘The Flake’ for Complaining About Trade Policies

President Donald Trump ridiculed Sen. Jeff Flake for criticizing his trade policies on Thursday.

“How could Jeff Flake, who is setting record low polling numbers in Arizona and was therefore humiliatingly forced out of his own Senate seat without even a fight (and who doesn’t have a clue), think about running for office, even a lower one, again?” Trump asked on Twitter. “Let’s face it, he’s a Flake!”

Flake announced on Wednesday night that he was planning a Senate floor speech to criticize the president’s recent tariffs enacted on countries like Canada and the European Union and call for “grown-up leadership.”

I plan to speak on the Senate floor tomorrow morning to discuss the administration’s protectionist policies and the importance of America's leadership in the world. Here is some of what I intend to say: pic.twitter.com/ox8HX75lsY — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) June 6, 2018

Flake also appeared on CNN to fret about the president’s trade decisions.

“Trade wars are only lost,” he said.

Trump has a long history of mocking Flake, who announced last October that he would not run for re-election in Arizona.